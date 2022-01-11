Larry Gurkowski, MD
Larry John Gurkowski, MD, Tulsa resident, St. Pius X parishioner, son and brother, Larry, age 70 was born on June 2, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri, to John and Hazel Gurkowski. He joined the Holy Father on December 30, 2021. He is survived by his three siblings, Terry Gurkowski of Flagstaff, Arizona, Mary Ann Gurkowski and her husband, Chris Bracken of San Antonio, Texas, and Kevin Gurkowski and his wife, Jody of Norman, Oklahoma; his three nieces, Christina, Lexi, Kayli and nephew, Kyler. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry attended Bishop Kelly and Nathan Hale High School before graduating from the University of Oklahoma and OU College of Medicine. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine with a subspecialty in Nephrology. Larry retired early from his medical career to take care of his mom and dad. While our hearts are saddened by the loss of our brother, we take comfort in knowing he is in a better place, free from pain and suffering. Our brother had a giving heart, asking for nothing in return. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church Chapel. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 11, 2022.