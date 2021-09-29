Larry E. Merritt
Larry E. Merritt, owner of Merritt's Bakery passed away on September 26, 2021 from complications following heart surgery at the age of 70, in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was born in San Mateo, California, to Gene and Marlene Merritt. Larry grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1969. "Buzz" as his friends knew him, loved to play baseball and ride motorcycles.
Larry met the love of his life, Bobbie, while working at Looboyle after he finished school. They married in August 1972. The couple were blessed with 3 children.
Larry and Bobbie bought a small cake shop named The Cake Box in September 1979. Bobbie had taken some cake decorating classes and Larry had an entrepreneurial spirit. They decided to give it a try, renaming it Merritt's Cake Box Bakery. The next few decades, they grew both their family and their business.
Larry earned his Master Baker certification, Retail Bakers Association of America's highest level of certification in 2001. He served as the national association's president in 2002. The Merritt family has always been very involved in the The Retail Bakery Association (RBA) and Greater Southwest Retail Bakers Association (GSWRBA). His son, Christian runs the business now.
Larry is survived by wife, Bobbie; children, Christian and wife, Shawna, Earon and husband, Patrick Cunningham, and Michael and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Greyson, Joseph, Thatcher and Elanor Merritt, Hannah and Molly Cunningham, and Evelyn, Samuel and Tessa Merritt.
Larry will be honored with a Memorial Service on Monday, October 4th, at Memorial Baptist Church at 3:00 pm. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories: www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 29, 2021.