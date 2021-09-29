Menu
Larry E. Merritt
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Larry E. Merritt

Larry E. Merritt, owner of Merritt's Bakery passed away on September 26, 2021 from complications following heart surgery at the age of 70, in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He was born in San Mateo, California, to Gene and Marlene Merritt. Larry grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1969. "Buzz" as his friends knew him, loved to play baseball and ride motorcycles.

Larry met the love of his life, Bobbie, while working at Looboyle after he finished school. They married in August 1972. The couple were blessed with 3 children.

Larry and Bobbie bought a small cake shop named The Cake Box in September 1979. Bobbie had taken some cake decorating classes and Larry had an entrepreneurial spirit. They decided to give it a try, renaming it Merritt's Cake Box Bakery. The next few decades, they grew both their family and their business.

Larry earned his Master Baker certification, Retail Bakers Association of America's highest level of certification in 2001. He served as the national association's president in 2002. The Merritt family has always been very involved in the The Retail Bakery Association (RBA) and Greater Southwest Retail Bakers Association (GSWRBA). His son, Christian runs the business now.

Larry is survived by wife, Bobbie; children, Christian and wife, Shawna, Earon and husband, Patrick Cunningham, and Michael and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Greyson, Joseph, Thatcher and Elanor Merritt, Hannah and Molly Cunningham, and Evelyn, Samuel and Tessa Merritt.

Larry will be honored with a Memorial Service on Monday, October 4th, at Memorial Baptist Church at 3:00 pm. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories: www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Memorial Baptist Church
OK
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bobbie, I was so sad to hear of Larry´s passing. I have such great memories of you and Larry at the RBA travels and the visit to your bakery. Prayers and love to you and the family.
Sherry Wagner
October 13, 2021
Eloise and Pat Stewart
October 2, 2021
ROSALEE AND FAMILY
September 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing. Larry was always a kind and happy guy. We became acquainted through the RBA. Shared bakery stories. Miss him.
Felix and Cheryl Sherman
Work
September 30, 2021
My condolences to your family. We used to go to his mom and dads to. Play cards when he was little. His dad was Wayne´s boss at RC Cola years ago. Prayers for your family.
Joyce Smalley
September 30, 2021
I am very sorry to receive this news about Buzz. My husband and I both knew him from school and his son, Christian, played sports with our son. He was just the greatest guy. Always very kind. I send my condolences to Bobbi, his children and grandchildren.
LeeAnn DeRoin
Friend
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alan and Freda Harvey
Friend
September 29, 2021
Retail Bakers of America
September 29, 2021
We are so saddened and shocked by Larry´s passing. He and Bobbie have been great friends for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are for your whole family
Dexter and Joann Larson
September 28, 2021
Worked with Larry as a manager at TG&Y. He would always bring the Italian Cream Cake. Really understood the world of work. I am so sorry to hear this.
Bernadette Ward
Friend
September 28, 2021
