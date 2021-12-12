Lawrence Lee CombsLawrence Lee Combs (Larry) passed away on November 30, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. He was 88 years old.Larry was born on August 13, 1933, to James Edward and Geneva Combs in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where he was raised around many loving relatives. He learned to fly his father's plane at a young age and flew airplanes of all kinds as an Air Force fighter pilot, airline pilot, and corporate pilot until he was 83 years old when he retired.Larry graduated from University of Oklahoma in 1956 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.Through advanced ROTC he received a commission in the United States Air Force and reported to San Antonio for basic training. That led to flight school in Tucson, where he met lifelong friends, some of whom he would later join at American Airlines.Larry married his bride, Martha Lou, on June 26, 1957, in Poteau, Oklahoma. They were married for 64 years. Their first home was Laredo, Texas. He chose Air Defense Command and they moved to Perrin Air Force Base in Sherman, Texas. From there, with their firstborn child Jim in tow, they moved to Geiger Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington, where Larry flew the F-102 Delta Dagger and F-106 Delta Dart aircraft. Larry rose to the rank of Captain during his Air Force Career.Their second child, Carol, was born and the family of four soon moved on from the Air Force to civilian life as Larry joined his parents in their family business in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Combs Oil Company.But flying called and he joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard in Muskogee, Oklahoma, flying C-119s and RF-84s. Larry was recalled to active duty during the Bay of Pigs invasion and was once again in the U.S. Air Force. Larry and family moved to Gulfport, Mississippi, where the pilots prepared for war. After this assignment was finished Larry returned to the family oil business and the Arkansas Air National Guard. During his time in Oklahoma, Larry served in the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, a state governmental agency that developed municipal airports and promoted aviation.In 1967, he became an airline pilot with American Airlines starting on the DC-7 Electra as a co-pilot. He flew with American Airlines for 26 years, flying the Boeing 727, 757, and 767 planes. He rose to the rank of Captain and was a Check Airman. As a Check Airman, he helped American's pilots when AA acquired new routes in Central and South America and Europe.After his airline career ended in 1993, Larry wasn't done with flying or working--both of which he loved. He became a corporate pilot for 23 years to round out his long flying career. He was also a volunteer with Angel Flight, flying volunteer missions in his own plane.Larry was a lifetime exerciser - running, riding his bike, walking and as a member of the Downtown Dallas and Town North YMCAs. He was a longtime volunteer and member of the Unity Church of Dallas. He was a loyal friend to many and if one was his friend, they were a friend for life. He was kind and patient as a husband, father and grandfather and loved his family dearly, as he was so very loved.Larry is survived by his wife, Martha Lou Combs; son, Jim Combs and his wife, Deirdre; daughter, Carol Combs Elliott and her husband, Ken; grandson, Sean Elliott and his wife, Taylor; and granddaughter, Leana Combs.There will be a memorial service and reception on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75225.Donations can be made toAngel Flight South Central.