Lennia Lenora Bearden



Born in Downey, Orange County, CA, February 22, 1958. Came to Oklahoma 1961-62. Parents - John Umholtz from Arkansas, who grew up in Moffit, OK; Francis Ann Givens from Missouri.



Lennia passed away February 9, 2021 at OSU Medical Center, Tulsa, OK, from a major stroke with complications from Covid with her sons by her side.



Lennia graduated from Nathan Hale High School, then attended Tulsa Barber College. She started her career as a barber in downtown Tulsa Salons.



Lennia met the love of her life in seventh grade, Chris Bearden, together they raised three sons. Her GREATEST love of all was when she became a Gi Gi to Shanna and Willow; you could see the twinkle in her eyes appear, when she was teaching them how to ride a horse and the many lessons of life.



She was preceded in death by: her father, John Umholtz; son, Sean Bearden. She is survived by: sons, Cody Bearden, Lucas Bearden and his daughters, Willow and Shanna; stepmother, Sharon Umholtz; three brothers and two sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Memorial service will be held at 4 pm, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Aspen Park Baptist Church, 4400 S. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74011.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 11, 2021.