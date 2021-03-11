Menu
Lennia Lenora Bearden
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Nathan Hale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funerals and Crematory
4170 E. Admiral Place
Tulsa, OK
Lennia Lenora Bearden

Born in Downey, Orange County, CA, February 22, 1958. Came to Oklahoma 1961-62. Parents - John Umholtz from Arkansas, who grew up in Moffit, OK; Francis Ann Givens from Missouri.

Lennia passed away February 9, 2021 at OSU Medical Center, Tulsa, OK, from a major stroke with complications from Covid with her sons by her side.

Lennia graduated from Nathan Hale High School, then attended Tulsa Barber College. She started her career as a barber in downtown Tulsa Salons.

Lennia met the love of her life in seventh grade, Chris Bearden, together they raised three sons. Her GREATEST love of all was when she became a Gi Gi to Shanna and Willow; you could see the twinkle in her eyes appear, when she was teaching them how to ride a horse and the many lessons of life.

She was preceded in death by: her father, John Umholtz; son, Sean Bearden. She is survived by: sons, Cody Bearden, Lucas Bearden and his daughters, Willow and Shanna; stepmother, Sharon Umholtz; three brothers and two sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 4 pm, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Aspen Park Baptist Church, 4400 S. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74011.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Aspen Park Baptist Church
4400 S. Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funerals and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Gibbons Family -Texas
March 12, 2021
We love you Lenny Rest In Peace
Rick & Debbie Hill
March 11, 2021
John R. Paul
March 11, 2021
