Lillian Orndorff
Mrs. Lillian Mae Orndorff, age 96, of Garfield, AR passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers. She was born March 17, 1924, in Stillwater, OK to Gerold Irvin Ridenour and Rachel J Madole.
Mrs. Orndorff was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, John "Johnny" Orndorff and Ivan Randall "Randy" Orndorff; brothers, Everett Ridenour, Jr Ridenour and Leroy Ridenour; sister, Doris Lorene Beach; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Orndorff is survived by her sons, Michael Orndorff and Mitchell (Michelle) Orndorff; daughters, Linda Nida (Larry), Marcia Spoonmore (Darrell) and Teela Orndorff; sisters, Alene Burris and Francis Smith; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Mrs. Orndorff's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Visitation for Mrs. Orndorff will be held 12:00pm to 2:00pm, the funeral service will follow at 2:00pm at Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Easter Officiating. Burial will follow in Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, AR. www.bentoncountymemorialpark.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 3, 2021.