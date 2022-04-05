Linda K. Berger



LInda K. Chandler Berger died recently. She was born in Rising Sun, IN. After graduating from Nappanee High School, Nappanee IN., Linda earned a B.S. degree from Indiana State Teachers College, Terra Haute, IN.



Linda married Edwin A. Berger, the love of her life and high school sweetheart 1961. While Ed was in medical school in Kirksville, MO., Linda taught high school English in Ottumwa, IA. She continued teaching in Tulsa, OK. as Ed began his family practice there. She was at Booker T. Washington High School, Tulsa, 1968-1972. She then became an adjunct instructor in Communications at the University of Tulsa for 15 years, later joining Ed in his office as assistant office manager.



Linda and Ed were volunteers with Tulsa Global Alliance in the 1980's, escorting many foreign visitors on their exchange programs in Tulsa. Linda was President of the Tulsa Osteopathic Auxiliary, 1982-1984.



Life with Ed was a constant adventure as they enjoyed many shared pastimes; boating and fishing on Lake Tenkiller, golfing, gardening, anything outdoors, reading, and traveling the world as they visited all 50 states and 56 countries on six continents. The history, art, culture, and landscape made each trip a rare adventure. The best of them all was Tulsa, the city they fell in love with in 1965, on their first visit. They supported many arts, sports, and community projects during their 50+ years there.



Linda was predeceased by her husband, Edwin A. Berger, DO. She is survived by sister, Dr. Kaaren C. Day, Denton, TX: brothers-in-law, Jesse Berger (Amy), Nappeanee, IN.,Wayne Berger ( Judy), OH and FL.; nephews, Dr. Dan Berger ( Judy) Doug Berger ( Mindy), Nick Day ( Jennifer); nieces, Alexia (Shaun) Haywood, Jeanne Berger, and Mindy ( Rob) Tanzola. She is also survived by great-nephews; Logan, Hudson, and Owen; great-nieces; Melissa, Kate, Natalie, and Isla.



No service is planned. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood, Pancreatic Cancer Research, Tulsa Community Foundation, or charity of your choice.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 5, 2022.