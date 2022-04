Linda Diane Fowlkes



Linda Diane Llewellyn was born January 13, 1944 in Checotah, OK and passed away September 5, 2021 in Tulsa. She attended Will Rogers High School and Tulsa University. She was married to Michael Hughes (deceased) 1963-1979. She was married to Jerry Fowlkes (deceased) 1991-2019. She is survived by her children, Debbie Aloisio and Michael Hughes Jr.; and 3 step children, Jerry Fowlkes, Edgar Fowlkes, Diana Black; as well as 4 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren. Service will be Graveside Park Grove Cemetery in Broken Arrow, Monday September 27, 2021 at 11:00 am.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.