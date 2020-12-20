To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am deeply saddened to hear of Linda's passing. We worked together for many years, and swapped pictures and stories on FB of our families. I will always remember her happy smile and laugh. Until we meet again my friend. Praying for your family and beautiful grandson. You have given them wonderful memories.
Carlotta Rose
Friend
December 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Linda while she was attending T.U.
She was a hard worker and had a very sweet disposition. I am so sorry to hear of her passing.
Steve Towry
December 21, 2020
Linda was a beautiful person. Last time I saw her she assisted with medical procedure for my son. I am so sorry to learn of her death.