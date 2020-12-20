Menu
Linda Saterbak Goodwin
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Goodwin, Linda Saterbak, 63, nurse, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Private family service. Streaming service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home website, Tulsa.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply saddened to hear of Linda's passing. We worked together for many years, and swapped pictures and stories on FB of our families. I will always remember her happy smile and laugh. Until we meet again my friend. Praying for your family and beautiful grandson. You have given them wonderful memories.
Carlotta Rose
Friend
December 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Linda while she was attending T.U. She was a hard worker and had a very sweet disposition. I am so sorry to hear of her passing.
Steve Towry
December 21, 2020
Linda was a beautiful person. Last time I saw her she assisted with medical procedure for my son. I am so sorry to learn of her death.
Erma Pregler
December 20, 2020
