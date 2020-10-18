Dr. Linda Sue BrownDr. Linda Sue Brown passed away here in Broken Arrow, OK, at 11:00 AM, October 10, 2020, at the age of 78 after a long illness. Her family was at her bedside. Lin worked as a school psychologist and counselor for 52 years in public schools of Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and Arkansas. She earned her PhD from Oklahoma State University. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Brown; son, Robert Brown ll and his wife, Cyndi of Reno, NV, her sister, Mary Jane Seals of Stillwater, OK; and her granddaughter, Hanna Brown of Austin, TX. Lin was preceded in death her parents, Stanley and Ruby Lee Brown. She has many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will long be remembered by her husband, family and colleagues as well as the thousands of students whose lives she enriched.