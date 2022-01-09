Lloyd James "Jim" Bolding



Lloyd James "Jim" Bolding, 86 passed from this world to his Heavenly Home on December 28, 2021. James was born the youngest of 3 to Lee Monroe and Ida Mae (Hilton) Bolding in Dawson, OK. They made their home in Lake Station. He graduated from Charles Page High School in 1953, served honorably in the U.S. Army 1956-1959, and was a millwright at Sheffield Steel.



He married Fay Dean Duvall in November 1979. They made their home in West Tulsa where they enjoyed attending church, traveling, and spending time with friends and family until her death in 2015.



He loved God, his family and his country. He enjoyed reading his Bible, old westerns, fishing, collecting old coins, NASCAR, and OSU Cowboy football. He was a great mechanic and could fix almost anything with a motor in it.



He had a quick smile for everyone he met and was a world class teaser. We will miss him greatly. We have hope in our Lord Jesus Christ we will meet again.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Dean; his parents, Lee and Ida; a brother, Leroy; and a sister, Maxine Tillman.



He is survived by daughters, Carol Bolding (Larry) Fuller of Sand Springs, OK, Lori Bolding (Richard) Forbes of Cleveland, OK; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; as well as numerous other nephews and cousins.



Graveside services with military honors will be held at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs, OK, Friday, January 14th, at 2:00pm. Cremation and memorial services provided by Cremation Society of Oklahoma-Tulsa.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 9, 2022.