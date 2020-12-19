Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
2103 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
So very sorry for your loss. Lloyd was one of my very good Republican Party friends. I worked with him in politics for about 15 years in Tulsa. I have not seen him for several years as I moved from Tulsa to the country and then to Texas at present. Lloyd also worker with my brother-in-law, H.O. Buzbee at the Frisco Railroad. He was a very kind man and always had something good to say about everyone and everything. Rest in Peace Lloyd, who was the best precinct worker in Tulsa.
Ruth Finch
January 4, 2021
May his memory be eternal
George Metevelis
December 23, 2020
Oh Sweet Brother, yes it was always true, Mother loved you best! Actually, we all did! Loving, kind, generous, funny...you had all the attributes...what else can I say? Missing you so very much. Love you so, Baby Sister Susie
Suzanne Stanley & Family
December 21, 2020
Kirby Crowe
December 21, 2020
With sincere and deepest sympathy, my heart goes out to all the family during this difficult time. You will continue being in our thoughts & prayers. He will truly be misded by all that knew him.
Bart Gelino
December 21, 2020
We have lost a wonderful man
He spread a lot of joy and will be missed.
Paul Cline Mary Ellen Young
December 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Anne and Lori and family! I worked for and with Lloyd at the Railroad! As you know you were the joy of his life! Lloyd was a great boss and a gentleman always! I have the greatest respect for your father and even more as we watched him take care of your mother! Such a kind and compassionate man! Such a tough job, and he treated your mother so well, and with such love and respect! May God Bless you and give you peace and joy knowing your Mother and Father are together again!
Carol & Montie Broome
Carol Alsup Broome
December 20, 2020
Mr. and Mrs, Hobbs hold a very special place in my heart from my youth at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. My deepest condolences for the loss of your dad. Such a very special influence in my faith journey. I received a Masters of Divinity degree and ordained into Christian ministry of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). I was invited to preach as St. Andrews turned 50 (2007) and your parents came! I was so thrilled to see them and it meant so much to me that they did. I think that was the highlight of the day!
Carol Lawson
December 20, 2020
Lloyd was a vibrant, kind, and generous man. Sadly, we lose another WW II veteran and one of the greatest generation. I´ll always be grateful for friendship and encouragement Lloyd gave to my dad, Vic, about attending the 2014 Honor Flight and being part of that journey with both of them.
Craig Goodknight
December 20, 2020
12/19/2020
Dear Anne, Lori and Family,
My deepest respects and condolences to all of you in this your time of grief. Lloyd was my Father's Best Friend. Anne, thank you for being so kind and making sandwiches for me and Guadalupe when we came to visit Lloyd and Lois in 2012. Lori, I am sorry we have never gotten to meet each other. Just know that Lupita and I are with you all at this time, in your time of grief, and that Lloyd will be greatly missed. He and my dad are now painting rental property pantries together in Heaven, and my Dad is STILL getting attacked by the Green Slime as Lloyd would tell it.
Most Sincerely and respectfully,
Stuart & Guadalupe Tredway.
Guadalupe and Stuart P Tredway
December 20, 2020
Very nice man. He represented the kind of man that you don't see that much of anymore. Kind, generous and down home. Prayers to his family.