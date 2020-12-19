12/19/2020 Dear Anne, Lori and Family, My deepest respects and condolences to all of you in this your time of grief. Lloyd was my Father's Best Friend. Anne, thank you for being so kind and making sandwiches for me and Guadalupe when we came to visit Lloyd and Lois in 2012. Lori, I am sorry we have never gotten to meet each other. Just know that Lupita and I are with you all at this time, in your time of grief, and that Lloyd will be greatly missed. He and my dad are now painting rental property pantries together in Heaven, and my Dad is STILL getting attacked by the Green Slime as Lloyd would tell it. Most Sincerely and respectfully, Stuart & Guadalupe Tredway.

