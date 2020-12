Sapulpa. Meeks, Loretta Faye (Farley-Boyd), 80. Retired nurse and school bus driver. Died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Celebration of life will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Sapulpa Holiness Church with a time to be announced at a later date. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, Oklahoma, 918-247-7373.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 2, 2020.