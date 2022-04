LyleWashburn II



Jan. 25, 1965-Dec. 24, 2021



Lyle "JR/Bubba" Vaughn Washburn II, age 56, of Tulsa (Berryhill), OK passed away Christmas Eve 2021.



A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11 am at View Acres Baptist Church located at 2327 S. 65th W. Ave., Tulsa, OK. The family asks that masks be worn. Masks will be available at the church.



