Lyle Wiggs
Lyle was born on August 26, 1935 and passed peacefully, October 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Linda Hensley Wiggs. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, LaDoris Wiggs; grandson, Sean M. Klages; his father, Lyle W. Wiggs Senior; his mother, Margaret V. Wiggs; sister, Elizabeth Hodges; and brother, Hershel Wiggs.
He is survived by his son, Michael L. Wiggs (Anita) and daughter, Catherine E. Wiggs; his sister, Marsha Biffle (Robert) and brother, John Wiggs (Ruth). He is survived by his grandchildren, Daniel S. Klages (Dana), David A. Wiggs (Samantha), Andrew L. Wiggs and great grandchildren, Parker, Micah, and Everleigh; stepchildren, Glenn Sanders (Kay), Susan Rose (Marty), Maggie Hensley, Justin Hensley (Jennifer); step grandchildren, Heather (Darrell), Emily (Andrew), Rachel (Blaine); and step great grandchildren, Emma and Brooke.
Lyle served in the Marine Corps from 1954-1957. He worked for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for 21 years, one of his specialties was solving mail bomb crimes. He retired as Inspector in Charge, St. Louis Division. He also retired after 13 years from Geico Insurance Company as head of the Special Investigative Unit where his policies were adopted nationwide.
Donations are welcome to Lonestar Dog Ranch and dog ranch rescue. The website is dogranchrescue.com
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 and service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, both at Mark Griffith – Westwood Chapel. (918) 446-0010.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 4, 2020.