Lyndal Munoz



Lyndal Yancey Brammer Munoz, 91, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed peacefully away March 16, 2021 just after midnight of natural causes. She was born June 11, 1929 in Calcasieu Parish the youngest daughter of Peter and Edith Brammer of Lake Charles, Louisiana, where she went to Marion High School. She served as a Missionary in Chile, where she met her husband, since deceased, Tony Munoz. They went on to, as she often said, "I can't believe I had four boys! All I had were boys!" She is survived by her four sons, all Tulsans, Daniel Munoz (Eve), Carl Munoz Starr, Anthony Munoz and Paul Munoz (Amber); and her eight grandchildren, Jessica Gilbert, David Munoz, Jaryd Munoz, Sophia Munoz, Nika Munoz, Tahlia Munoz, Sierra Munoz and Blaze Munoz; and her four great grandchildren, Jasmyn Bautista, Jordan Bautista, Benjamin Munoz and Emma Munoz. The family asks that flowers and cards be sent to: In Memory of Lyndal Munoz, Rose Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4161 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK 74115. A family graveside service will be held Friday, March 26th, at 6:00pm.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 24, 2021.