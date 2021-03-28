Lynn Ross Turner Grissom
Lynn Grissom, 84, of Hartwell, GA and widow of Furman D. Grissom, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Center, Anderson, SC.
Born in Bristow, OK, on October 17, 1936, Lynn graduated from Daniel Webster High School in Tulsa where she met F. Dewayne Grissom. She graduated high school early and got an Associate Degree in Home Economics at University of Tulsa.
She and Dewayne married in 1956 at the age of 19. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage and lived an adventurous life until Dewayne's death in 2012. Along the way they enjoyed success and moved from Tulsa to Ithaca, NY, where Dewayne graduated from the hotel management school at Cornell University. Eventually Dewayne started a kitchen design business which grew rapidly, and they moved to the suburbs of Washington, DC. In 1975 they moved the family onto a boat in St. Petersburg, FL. Lynn began working at Meldisco, becoming a valued manager of their shoe department, and gave the company over 20 years working in the St. Petersburg, Venice, Hollywood, and finally Arlington, TX stores until her retirement in 2000. They spent the next 5 years roaming the country in an RV, proud that they spent time in every state (except Hawaii) and eventually settled in Hartwell, GA, in 2005. Lynn became an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Domestic Violence, and the local chapter of AARP.
She leaves behind three loving children (Kurt Dewayne Grissom, Karen Rene Kreuter, and Chet Douglas Grissom), 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
There will be no services, however donations can be made to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation at chargesyndrome.org
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.