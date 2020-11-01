M. D. Hartz



Marvin Dale Hartz, a retired Amoco executive, called both Oklahoma and Illinois home. He was born in Wood River, IL, Christmas Day, 1931, but as a child moved to Tulsa with his family where he was educated, graduating from Central High School and the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated with a degree in accounting, soon earning a CPA. He died back in Illinois where he currently lived of incurable sepsis on October 21, 2020.



He was married to his high school sweetheart, Maxine Shelman, on November 23, 1951. They had two boys, Thomas Alan and Tracey Wayne. Dale and Maxine would have celebrated 69 years of marriage next month.



Dale was employed by Amoco from 1953 to 1993, filling posts in Texas; Atlanta; Denver and Papua, New Guinea, but most of his career was at the home office in Chicago where he advanced to be manager of internal auditing. He worked on corporate banking issues in London, Hong Kong, Cairo and Tokyo.



Dale's father, Rev. M.D. Hartz, was an Assemblies of God minister in Illinois and Tulsa. Together with Dale's mother, Helen (Potter), they reared five children; another died in infancy – Jerlene, Leon, Reita, Herbert, Dale and Jim.



Dale and Maxine retired from Chicago back to Tulsa. He became a passionate researcher into his family history, tracing it back to the birth of the nation, earning a documented membership in the Sons of the Revolution. Closer in time, he was active in his junior and senior high school alumni associations. His letters to the editor were occasionally published in the Tulsa World.



He seldom let such pastimes interfere with his golfing, frequently with other Amoco retirees in Tulsa, However, in his later years he could never play alone because macular degeneration rendered him almost totally blind. He scored amazingly well though with other players spotting his balls and giving him distances and direction for shots to be made.



His older son, Alan died in Tulsa earlier this year in May. Afterwards, Dale and Maxine moved to Galena, Illinois, to be near their son, Tracey. Dale's survivors include his wife, Maxine; his son, Tracey of Galena; a granddaughter, Heather Smith; his brother, Jim of Alexandria, VA; and nieces and nephews scattered from Virginia to Wyoming. No funeral or memorials are planned.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 1, 2020.