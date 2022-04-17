Mack Muratet Braly



Mack Muratet Braly was born April 16, 1939 in Ada, Oklahoma to Mack and Claudia Braly. He passed away March 17, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma after a series of strokes.



Mack graduated from Ada High School, class of 1956. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Humanities from the University of Oklahoma in 1961 where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. In the spring of 1961, he was selected as one of four members of the OU Academic Team and appeared on the nationally televised General Electric College Bowl. He went on to earn a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Following that, he was admitted to New York University School of Law, graduating near the top of his class, and earning a place on the prestigious Law Review committee.



After graduation he was hired by Sullivan & Cromwell law firm, one of the oldest Wall Street law firms, where he worked for about eight years before opening his own practice in Tulsa.



Mack was an accomplished equestrian and active member and participant with the Tulsa Polo Club as well as the Harvard Fox Hunt Club also of Tulsa.



Survivors include his wife, Linda, brothers John and George, step sons, Bill and John Dunn, and several nieces and nephews.



A private family gathering in Ada is planned at some future time to celebrate his life and memory.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 17, 2022.