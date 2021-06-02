Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mackenzie Charles "Mack" Sullivan
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Mackenzie "Mack" Charles Sullivan

Mackenzie "Mack" Charles Sullivan passed away Friday, May 29, 2021. Born in Tulsa OK, at Saint Francis Hospital, on July 10, 1986. Mack was raised in First Christian Church where he was active in the youth group and a reluctant children's choir singer. Mack grew up as an avid golf and tennis player. He continued these passions at Jenks High School where he was a member of the golf and tennis team and a stand-out member of the Trojan Super Fans. Mack graduated Jenks High School in 2005. Mack pursued his higher education at the University of Arkansas. During his time in Fayetteville, he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity where he served as pledge trainer Mack graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Marketing in 2009. Mack traveled the country as a regional trainer with the company "Premium Retail Services". His work allowed him to develop and enjoy his love of marketing and meeting co-workers and find laughter in each day.

Throughout Mack's short life he was funny and outgoing which made all those that met him feel included and cherished. Mack was patient and kind; always willing to give time to help out family and friends alike.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bennette and Louise Sullivan and Bill and Jean Burrus. He leaves behind mother, Kathryn Ann Sullivan; father, Randall Sullivan; Randy's wife, Stacey Butterfield; brother, Mitchell Sullivan; sister, Molly Zick; brother-in-law, Byron Zick; grandmother, Daisy Sullivan; and beloved dog, Roger.

Mack's Memorial service will be held at Moore's Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2pm. Mack would want to honor a special buddy in his life, his chocolate Labrador, Roger. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mack's memory to Lab Rescue Ok- http://www.lab rescue.net/donate/. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ann and family, I am so very sorry to hear about Mack. I wish I would have known sooner as I would have attended his service. Please know I'm sending so much love to all of you.
Lee Behling (Paulk)
Friend
June 7, 2021
Ann I send my deepest sympathy to you your family. God bless each of you.
Nedra Olehy Kennedy
June 5, 2021
Randy, I´m so sorry for your loss. The Rotary bulletin had the wrong date for Mack´s services or I and many other Rotary friends would have been there to honor Mack´s life. If there is any way I can be helpful, please let me know. We miss you at Rotary
Lynn Fesperman
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loved one's untimely death.
Nancy Ellis
Other
June 3, 2021
Randy, my deepest condolences to you and your family for your heart breaking loss.
Karen Reed
June 3, 2021
Ann and Randy and family. God bless each of you. Our prayers. Jane and jack
Jane and jack hobson
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results