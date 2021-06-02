Mackenzie "Mack" Charles Sullivan
Mackenzie "Mack" Charles Sullivan passed away Friday, May 29, 2021. Born in Tulsa OK, at Saint Francis Hospital, on July 10, 1986. Mack was raised in First Christian Church where he was active in the youth group and a reluctant children's choir singer. Mack grew up as an avid golf and tennis player. He continued these passions at Jenks High School where he was a member of the golf and tennis team and a stand-out member of the Trojan Super Fans. Mack graduated Jenks High School in 2005. Mack pursued his higher education at the University of Arkansas. During his time in Fayetteville, he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity where he served as pledge trainer Mack graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Marketing in 2009. Mack traveled the country as a regional trainer with the company "Premium Retail Services". His work allowed him to develop and enjoy his love of marketing and meeting co-workers and find laughter in each day.
Throughout Mack's short life he was funny and outgoing which made all those that met him feel included and cherished. Mack was patient and kind; always willing to give time to help out family and friends alike.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bennette and Louise Sullivan and Bill and Jean Burrus. He leaves behind mother, Kathryn Ann Sullivan; father, Randall Sullivan; Randy's wife, Stacey Butterfield; brother, Mitchell Sullivan; sister, Molly Zick; brother-in-law, Byron Zick; grandmother, Daisy Sullivan; and beloved dog, Roger.
Mack's Memorial service will be held at Moore's Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2pm. Mack would want to honor a special buddy in his life, his chocolate Labrador, Roger. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mack's memory to Lab Rescue Ok- http://www.lab rescue.net/donate/
. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.