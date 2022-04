Dear Judy, I wanted to express my deepest condolences for your loss. Like many, I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Malek´s passing. Though it has been some time since I last saw or spoke with him, I have followed his career closely and was so proud of his accomplishments in both his engineering career and as a business owner. His passing will be deeply felt in both communities. At BSW, Malek was one of our top engineers and team leaders. We could always rely on him for a thoroughly fresh and well-considered solution to whatever problem we faced. Aside from his formidable intelligence, Malek was always quick with a smile and a word of praise. He was one of the most genuinely good people I have had the good fortune to know and work beside. The world was better for his having been here and he will be greatly missed. My sincerest regards to you and your family.

Bob Workman Work December 29, 2021