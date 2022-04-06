Margaret MaryAnn O'Shea Moon
Maggie was born in Blackpool, England to Daniel and Mary Agnes O'Shea on February 10, 1926. She came to the US at the age of 21. She loved to travel all over the world and lived in many places before settling in Tulsa. She also loved to dance and as a child performed with the Children's Ballet in England. She was the "animal whisperer" in the neighborhood feeding the birds, squirrels, pets, and even ducks that come every spring to the swimming pool. Maggie passed peacefully at home on April 2, 2022 surrounded and held by her loving family as she transitioned for her journey. She is survived by her daughter Paddy Harwell and son-in-law Bill Harwell, daughter Vanessa Robinson and son-in-law Scott Robinson, grandson Daniel Harwell, granddaughter Hillary Reaber and grandson-in-law Caleb Reaber, great grandchildren Nolan and Hailey Reaber, and step granddaughters Alyssa and Serena Robinson. She also leaves behind dear friends Sally McGovern, Vickie Shipman, and Susan Moore. Maggie was preceded in death by her son David O'Shea, her parents Daniel and Mary Agnes O'Shea, her sisters Pat Fowel and Kathleen Tyler, and her baby brother Patrick. Her family takes great joy in knowing that Maggie was received with the open and loving arms of God and her loved ones in Heaven. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 8, at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Sakes 2nd Chance Rescue in memory of Maggie Moon and her love of animals. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 6, 2022.