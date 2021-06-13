Margaret Stege Nestle
Margaret "Peggy" Stege Nestle passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Born on December 14, 1934, in Okmulgee, OK, she was the third of five children to Paul James and Anastasia (St. Clair) Quirk. After attending Immaculate Conception and Holy Family in Tulsa from 2nd-10th grades, she graduated from Barnsdall High School in 1952. She attended an in-residence RN program at St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Tulsa. After graduating in 1955 she worked at St. John's and St. Francis Hospitals in every position possible for an RN. Peggy later worked for the Close-Up Foundation in Washington, DC and Hospice in Tulsa. She regularly volunteered her nursing services for numerous non-profit organizations. Her life demonstrated how to combine career, family, and community service.
Peggy was preceded in death by: sister, Pauline (Quirk) Myers; brother, Patrick Quirk; former husband of 30 years, Harry Stege; and husband of 15 years, Eugene Nestle. She is survived by sister, Kathleen (Quirk) Creel; brother, Michael Quirk; six children, Gerard Stege, Paul Stege, Peter Stege, John Stege, Teresa (Stege) Spavins, and David Stege; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 1402 S. Boulder, on Thursday, July 1, at 7 pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Cathedral, 820 S. Boulder, on Friday, July 2, at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Porta Caeli Housewww.portacaeli.org
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918.585.1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
