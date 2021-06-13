Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Nestle
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Margaret Stege Nestle

Margaret "Peggy" Stege Nestle passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Born on December 14, 1934, in Okmulgee, OK, she was the third of five children to Paul James and Anastasia (St. Clair) Quirk. After attending Immaculate Conception and Holy Family in Tulsa from 2nd-10th grades, she graduated from Barnsdall High School in 1952. She attended an in-residence RN program at St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Tulsa. After graduating in 1955 she worked at St. John's and St. Francis Hospitals in every position possible for an RN. Peggy later worked for the Close-Up Foundation in Washington, DC and Hospice in Tulsa. She regularly volunteered her nursing services for numerous non-profit organizations. Her life demonstrated how to combine career, family, and community service.

Peggy was preceded in death by: sister, Pauline (Quirk) Myers; brother, Patrick Quirk; former husband of 30 years, Harry Stege; and husband of 15 years, Eugene Nestle. She is survived by sister, Kathleen (Quirk) Creel; brother, Michael Quirk; six children, Gerard Stege, Paul Stege, Peter Stege, John Stege, Teresa (Stege) Spavins, and David Stege; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 1402 S. Boulder, on Thursday, July 1, at 7 pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Cathedral, 820 S. Boulder, on Friday, July 2, at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Porta Caeli House

www.portacaeli.org).

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918.585.1151

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Rosary
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel
1402 South Boulder Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Cathedral
122 West, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gerard I am so sorry for your family´s loss. The loss of a parent is so hard. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda Gray Bateman
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results