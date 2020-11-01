Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Waters
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Margaret Waters

Margaret Waters died Monday, October 26, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. She was born in Wagoner, OK, August 21, 1938 and moved to Bartlesville, OK with her family in 1943. She graduated from College High School with the class of 1956. After high school she attended Oklahoma State University and became an avid OSU fan and booster of the university. She retuned to Bartlesville where she was employed with Cities Service Oil Company. When Cities Service moved to Tulsa, she continued her employment with them in the tax department until retirement. Margaret was known throughout her life for her outgoing, fun loving and engaging personality. She had a large number of friends who she loved and they all loved her. Her signature laugh can still be heard. She will never be forgotten by those who knew her. Margaret is survived by her brother, Roger Waters and his wife, Jane of Bartlesville; her nieces, Jamie Gray of Euless, TX, Jana Manning of Punta Gorda, FL, Jill Green of Knoxville, TN and Julie Eck and husband, Tim of Roswell, GA; a nephew, Robert Waters and wife, Karen of Flower Mound, TX; twelve grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katharyn Waters. A memorial service with her family members will be held at a future date. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155

www.moorfuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
I will always cherish Aunt Magnie's laugh, sense of humor and love of life. She always brought brightness into a room when she walked into it. Love and hugs, Aunt Magnie.
Jill Green
Family
October 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the news of Margaret’s passing. She was always such a fun person at our reunions. She will definitely be missed. Love, hugs, and prayers to all the family.
Jennifer French Whittington
Family
October 29, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Margaret's death. So always brought so much fun to family gatherings. Love and prayers during this time.
Sandy Price Choate
Family
October 29, 2020
Margaret was one of my favorite people. I have loved her since we were just kids! The last couple of years we had really gotten closer & I will miss her tremendously! She could always make you laugh (her laugh was contagious).
She was a very special person & I know that we will all be saddened that she has left us, but she will have the rest of our family to entertain! Love you, Margaret❤
Mary
Family
October 29, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 29, 2020