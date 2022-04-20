Marion L. Williams
Marion L. Williams, 90, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Easter morning, April 17, 2022, while surrounded by her family. She was a perfect example of what a Christian wife, mother and grandmother should exemplify. She truly loved the Lord with all of her heart, soul, mind and strength.
She was born in 1932 in Ranger, Texas and eventually moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she met the love of her life, Gerald Williams. On February 4, 2022 they celebrated 69 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband Gerald, son Terence (wife Daisy) Williams, two daughters, Elaine (husband Wayne) Hillenburg Tiller, and Loretta (husband Randy) Ingram, four grandchildren (Terry Ingram, Tiffany Goodman, Barry and Gregory Williams), five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Don (wife Linda) Hutchings.
A funeral service to celebrate her life is planned for April 21 at 10:00 AM at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Viewing is Wednesday, April 20 from 12 noon to 7 PM with family present 5:30 to 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations for "In Memory" cards to the Gideons international using sendtheword.org
. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 20, 2022.