Marjorie Bohannan
Marjorie Alice Khilling Bohannan met her Savior on November 9, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1932 in Lavaca, AR, to Russell and Margaret Khilling. She married her beloved husband, Jack, on February 11, 1955 in Ft. Smith. They were married until Jack's death in 2002.
Marge is survived by her four daughters, Cindy (Dick) Read, Polly (Brad) Richison, Kelly (Bill) Dudney, Tracy (Brad) Rinehart; her sister, Helen Sponge (Erik); her sister-in-law, Ruby Khilling; her eight grandchildren and their spouses; two great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating as Valedictorian of Lavaca High School, Marge continued working at First National Bank where she was entrusted with a key (yes, one key) to open and close the bank. In 1959 they took their young family to Tulsa where Jack continued his real estate career. Marge was in her element raising her four daughters with Jack. They shared their love of fishing, tennis, sports, the beach, and faith with their girls. Marge was an accomplished tennis player, Realtor, bridge player and grammarian. She had a gift for hospitality and loved having her home filled with family and friends.
Due to COVID, a private family service will be held Saturday. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church Missions, 6767 S. Mingo Ave., Tulsa, OK 74133; Tulsa Young Life, PO Box 33176, Tulsa, OK 74153; or Park Friends Inc. (LaFortune Tennis Center) 5302 S. Hudson Ave., Tulsa, OK 74135. To share memories, please visit www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.