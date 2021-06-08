Marjorie Claire McKee Kelley
Marjorie Claire McKee Kelley passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 10, 1925, to Charles and Estelle (Larrieu) McKee. Marjorie was raised in Tulsa as a devout Catholic and graduated as valedictorian from Marquette High School before attending the University of Tulsa. During World War II, she worked at the offices of the Army Air Transport Command at Tulsa Airport. On July 25, 1949, Marjorie wed the love of her life, John Francis Kelley. Together they raised seven children as John's career with the Gulf Oil Corporation took them from Tulsa to Houston to Pittsburgh, then finally back to Houston. During the '70s, Marjorie devoted significant time and energy volunteering at the renowned Breast Cancer Center of Dr. Bernard Fisher of Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. An energetic, intellectually curious and active mother, Marjorie enjoyed her many years of activities with John that span square-dancing with the Hey Lollies Square Dancing Club, joining their friends in activities with the St. Francis of Assisi Guild (led by Fr. Nesti), and their travels abroad.
Through it all, Marjorie was a loving, devoted wife and mother. Her family remained her sole passion throughout her life.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Michael Francis Kelley (Toni); and her siblings, Calvin McKee (Pat), Gertrude Lovoi (Paul), Mae Brandenburg, and Thomas McKee (Annetta). Marjorie is survived by six children: Cecile Perich (Wes), Mary Peterson (Mike), Jean Ann Blattler (Ed), Kathleen Bilinski (Pete), John Kelley (Susan), and Charles Kelley (Maria). Marjorie's wonderful legacy includes 20 grandchildren – Ginger Kelley Boyd, Lindsey Kelley Palumbo, John Perich, Kevin Perich, Jessica Sheeley Reupert, Katie Sheeley Palmer, Travis Peterson, Eric Blattler, Nicole Blattler, Christian Blattler, Marjorie Bilinski Niemann, Peter Bilinski, Thomas Bilinski, Charles Bilinski, Anne Bilinski, Johnny Kelley, Meredith Kelley, Stephen Kelley, Christopher Kelley, and Matthew Kelley -- and 12 great-grandchildren. Marjorie is also survived by her brother, Patrick McKee (Sally) and sister, Nancy McKee.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the caregivers from the Family Tree, who provided wonderful loving care and companionship to Marjorie throughout her illness.
A Vigil and Rosary service will be held on Wednesday, June 9th, at 5:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. www.dignitymemorial.com
. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 10th, at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079.
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 8, 2021.