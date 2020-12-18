Marjorie Salwaechter
Marjorie Louise Salwaechter arrived in Avery, OK, on January 1, 1929, born to parents, William Floyd and Elsie Kuenkel Ramseyer. Love, loyalty and family describe Marge, she loved life and giving and sharing with others. She loved traveling to visit family and enjoyed many years at their cabin on Lake Tenkiller. Marjorie enjoyed her work for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and was proud to be an accounting supervisor for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Tulsa.
Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, James H. Salwaechter. She was the 4th of 9 children with siblings, Jayne Vaughan, Bill Ramseyer, Elsie Mae Putnam and Jackson Ramseyer preceding her in death. Marge's surviving siblings are sisters, Rose Marie Leveridge, Claudia Stearman (Doyle) and brothers, Frank Ramseyer (Phyllis) and Andrew Ramseyer. Marjorie is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bill Salwaechter and many nieces, nephews and their families who all cherished and loved "Aunt Marge". She will always hold a special place in our hearts and we thank her for the wonderful memories. Graveside service will be held Saturday, December 19, at noon at the Pond Creek Cemetery in Pond Creek, OK. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held later, when all of the family is able to safely gather to honor her life. Memorials honoring Marge can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
or your favorite charity
supporting family and children.
Moore's Eastlawn Chapel,
918-622-1155 www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 18, 2020.