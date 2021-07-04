Marjorie Lee "Margie" ThomasOn June 30, 2021 at the age of 97, Margie was called to be with our Lord in Heaven. She was born on February 26, 1924 in Tulsa to Lee and Willie May Cubbison. She graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1941. She attended the University of Tulsa and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.In 1945 she married Aubrey Thomas. Margie loved her family, endless list of lifelong friends, the TU Golden Hurricane, OU Sooners, volunteering, and winning at Gin Rummy. She was an active member of the Tulsa Boys' Home and past president of the Tulsa Mrs. Club. She also volunteered at St. John Hospital and for the Miss Oklahoma Pageant. Margie was a devoted wife, outstanding home maker and supportive mother. She was a blessing to all that lovingly befriended her. She was a loyal member of Asbury Methodist Church.Margie is survived by her daughter, Susan Harris (Gene) and son, David Thomas.The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Asbury Methodist Church, Mason Chapel.Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel (918) 742-5556