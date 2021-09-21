Menu
Mark American Horse
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Crowder-Hite-Crews
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA
Mark American Horse

Mark American Horse, age 62, of Tulsa, OK, passed Friday, September 17, 2021, in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. He served as a United States Marine and member of the Force Recon Brothers. Mark is survived by his wife, Sara J. American Horse and five children: a daughter, Jenny Myrick and husband, Kirk, of Baxter Springs, Kansas and four sons, Rick Mitchell and wife, Michelle, of Keller, TX, Mark American Horse and wife, Kiana, of Bixby, OK, Zane Powers and wife, Heather, of Collinsville, OK, and James American Horse of Bentonville, Arkansas. He is also survived by his Mom and Dad, Shirley Ann and James Slate of Haskell, OK; and three siblings, Debra and husband, J.C. Wilson, of Tahlequah, OK, Delphine and husband, Randy Brinlee, of Groton, South Dakota, and Dawson American Horse and wife, Gilla, of Marysville, Washington. Mark has twelve grandchildren, Josephine, Reese, Griffin, Adrian, Koen, Jaxon, Mason, Brandon, Tyler, Melia, Peyton, Eli and Tatum; as well as one great grandchild, Cayson. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Wesley W. American Horse and daughter, Faith American Horse. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home from 10:30 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. before processing to the church. A funeral Mass will be recited in Good Shepherd Catholic Church, South Hill, VA at 12:00 noon, followed by Marine Military Honors at 1466 Evans Creek Rd., Brodnax, VA. Interment in Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to the "Toys for Tots" Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172. Memorial contributions may also be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be made through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the American Horse family. www.crowderhitecrews.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Crowder-Hite-Crews
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue P.O. Box 422, South Hill, VA
Sep
22
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
South Hill, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Crowder-Hite-Crews
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of Drs. Floyd and Lynna Ausburn, and myself, we send our sincere condolences to Mark's family. Our hearts are saddened to hear of Mark's passing. He was an awesome and very talented gentleman in so many ways. We met him in the Ph.D. program at OSU and immediately recognized great strength and characteristics. Our hearts go out to his family with best wishes for peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Dr. Earlene Washburn, Dr. Floyd Ausburn, Dr. Lynna Ausburn
Dr. Earlene Washburn, Dr. Lynna Ausburn, Dr. Floyd Ausburn
Friend
September 21, 2021
