Mark American Horse
Mark American Horse, age 62, of Tulsa, OK, passed Friday, September 17, 2021, in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. He served as a United States Marine and member of the Force Recon Brothers. Mark is survived by his wife, Sara J. American Horse and five children: a daughter, Jenny Myrick and husband, Kirk, of Baxter Springs, Kansas and four sons, Rick Mitchell and wife, Michelle, of Keller, TX, Mark American Horse and wife, Kiana, of Bixby, OK, Zane Powers and wife, Heather, of Collinsville, OK, and James American Horse of Bentonville, Arkansas. He is also survived by his Mom and Dad, Shirley Ann and James Slate of Haskell, OK; and three siblings, Debra and husband, J.C. Wilson, of Tahlequah, OK, Delphine and husband, Randy Brinlee, of Groton, South Dakota, and Dawson American Horse and wife, Gilla, of Marysville, Washington. Mark has twelve grandchildren, Josephine, Reese, Griffin, Adrian, Koen, Jaxon, Mason, Brandon, Tyler, Melia, Peyton, Eli and Tatum; as well as one great grandchild, Cayson. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Wesley W. American Horse and daughter, Faith American Horse. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home from 10:30 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. before processing to the church. A funeral Mass will be recited in Good Shepherd Catholic Church, South Hill, VA at 12:00 noon, followed by Marine Military Honors at 1466 Evans Creek Rd., Brodnax, VA. Interment in Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to the "Toys for Tots" Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172. Memorial contributions may also be made to The American Cancer Society
www.cancer.org
www.crowderhitecrews.com
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the American Horse family.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 21, 2021.