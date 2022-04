Mark Douglas McDonaldMark Douglas McDonald, Son of the late James Curtis McDonald Sr. and Betty Wade McDonald of High Point NC, passed away at his home in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9th surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Mark will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Services at 1:00pm April 14th, 2022 at Serenity Funeral Home, Tulsa Ok. www.serenitytulsa.com