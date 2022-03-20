Mark Neil Wood
Mark Neil Wood, 64, of Houston, Texas, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on January 31st, 2022. Mark was born on June 17th, 1957 in Columbia, MO to Don Wood and Martha (Stoecker) Wood. Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years Cindy, his daughters Mackenzie and Margana and his Mother, Martha Wood, his sisters Jill Ruhlman and Ann Wood, brother Pat Wood, as well as their spouses and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
There is no question that Cindy was the one and only love of his life. He was a very proud and loving father to Mackenzie and Margana. He felt the importance of family and was always there for his mother, father, sisters and brother, no matter what. He was a wonderful uncle to each of his nieces and nephews. His family will cherish all of the beautiful memories they experienced together.
Mark graduated from Trinity University in 1979 with a Degree in Homebuilding, and while there he was a member of the Bengal Lancers Fraternity. Mark had a wide and varied network of close and lifelong friends, who all share a piece of Mark's heart. Beginning with his two best friends in Jr. High School, he maintained all of his many and wide ranging friendships, especially those he made at Trinity University. Mark understood that to have a friend, you must also be a friend.
Mark worked for Hanover Company as the VP of Construction, overseeing dozens construction projects during his 18 years there. Even more, he served as a mentor to those he worked with and is remembered as someone who believed in his team and always presented opportunities for growth.
Mark was an avid golfer, spending countless hours on the golf course in pursuit of the perfect shot. He enjoyed catching a St Louis Cardinal baseball game whenever and wherever possible. He was an avid reader and always learning. A book in his hand, the subject might be Native Americans, world religions and philosophy, history, etc. He was a bit of an adventurer - rock climbing and rappelling, and hiking the Grand Canyon down and back in one day!
Mark's life will be honored by family, friends and co-workers with a Celebration of Life on April 1st in Tulsa, OK at All Souls Unitarian Church at 4:00 PM.
To Honor Mark's Legacy of Compassion and Guidance to all those he worked with, Texas A&M University and the Wood family have created The Mark Wood Memorial Endowed Scholarship. Donations can be made through the following link https://bit.ly/mark-wood
or by check to the Texas A&M Foundation and mailed to the following address:
Attn: Gift Processing
401 George Bush Drive
College Station, TX 77840
Please note the fund number #04-37470 or "Mark Wood Memorial Endowed Scholarship" on the memo line of the check.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.