Marsha Kay Dunham
Marsha Kay Dunham, 75, of Tulsa, died on Monday, June 7, 2021. Marsha is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Amy Pogue, Beth Delancy and her husband, Trent, Erin Henderson and her husband, Jeff; and son, Jeff Pogue. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughters, Isabella, Nicole, Elise and Danielle; her sister, Patricia Davenport; and brother-in-law, Charles Butera. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carolyn Davenport; her sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Tony Christopher; and her sister, Roberta Butera.
Marsha (or Kay as some knew her) was born on February 9, 1946, in Tulsa, OK, and was a graduate of Central High School in 1964. She went on to obtain her nursing degree, a testament to her caring and giving nature. Her tenure included St. John in Tulsa, as well as time spent as a traveling nurse and providing hospice care. Her last years of nursing were devoted to caring for those less fortunate through the Visiting Nurses Association of Tulsa.
She was a passionate volunteer for her alma mater Central High School, serving as President for the school's Foundation and working on her Class of 1964 Committee. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, antiquing and movies.
Family meant everything to Marsha. She was generous to a fault and always put other's needs above her own. Nothing made her happier than preparing food for her family and friends and sharing love and laughter in the best and worst of times. She will be remembered as an affectionate, caring and humorous soul and will be missed by all who knew her.
A viewing with the family in attendance will be held on Friday, June 11, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home – Ivy Chapel from 5-7 p.m. A celebration service will take place on Saturday, June 12, from 3-5 p.m. at the Ivy Chapel. https://www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 10, 2021.