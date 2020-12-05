Martha "Marty" Ann Riffe
With sorrowful hearts, the family of Martha "Marty" Ann Riffe of Tulsa regret to announce her passing on November 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Martha was born in Stroud, OK, on March 23, 1943 to her loving parents, Alice Allene (Rives) and Laverne Edgar Riffe. She grew up in Tulsa, attended Monte Cassino High School, and graduated with the class of 1961. Martha became an RN and worked in various hospitals and health institutions around Tulsa. She loved nursing and worked tirelessly to comfort her patients. Marty's favorite book to read her sons when they were little was called The Giving Tree, and she lived her life giving to her family and others. She was the embodiment of The Giving Tree.
Martha is survived by: her three sons, Jerrel, James, and Bennett Atkinson; her two daughters-in-law,Julie and Jennifer Atkinson; her grandchildren, Parker, Carson, Mitchell and Sean Atkinson, Brittany Payne and Mallory Holmes; her five sisters, Sandra Newport (John), Jeannie West, Susan Suliburk (Bill), Sarah Toney, and Cindy Kirsch (Bruce); and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in lieu of flowers to continue Martha's legacy of helping others.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10th, from 3-5 p.m. at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at the Church of Saint Mary. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 11th, at the Church of Saint Mary. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.