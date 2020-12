Tulsa. Riffe, Martha Ann, 77. Registered Nurse. Died Friday, November 13, 2020. The visitation is on Thursday, December 10th from 3:00-5:00pm, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, the Rosary will follow at 7:00pm at the Church of Saint Mary. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 11th at 10:00 am, at the Church of Saint Mary . Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 7, 2020.