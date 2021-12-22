Martha Moore
On a cold but sunny afternoon Martha passed peacefully into Heaven.
She will be remembered for her dedication to Kappa Kappa Gamma, Saint John's Episcopal Church and her love of art. She was admired by many for her creativity and her talent for interior design. She was known to empower her clients to try new colors and textures in their homes, and they trusted her!
Born December 17, 1931, Martha graduated with the "Nifty Class of 50" from Central High School, then attended the University of Tulsa, where she earned her degree in Art History. While attending TU she was president of the Delta Pi chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma and designed many homecoming decorations and skits throughout her college career.
Her first job was at the Tulsa Planning Commission as well as teaching classes at Philbrook; before marriage and motherhood.
She returned to work with her kids in tow, to Holland Hall (Eight Acres) as the primary school art teacher. It was from there Martha became an entrepreneur, she combined her art principles "texture, color, form and line" and opened Martha Moore Wallpaper in London Square, Tulsa. For many years her shop was the popular meeting place for local designers and longtime customers. She never completely retired as she continued to help clients from home.
She will be missed by her family: husband, William B Moore; daughter, Brittany Greenwood and husband, Dan; son, Saxon Moore and wife, Lisa. Her grandchildren loved her; Britton Kollmann and wife, Mary Kris, Brooks Kollmann, Stratton Moore and wife, Olivia (and their children). Services pending. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 22, 2021.