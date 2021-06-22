Martin Frank HerlacherMartin Frank Herlacher, age 67, was born May 28, 1954 and died June 2, 2021. He served in the Navy during Vietnam as a Search and Rescue swimmer; received a Chemical Engineering degree from Oklahoma University; owned an environmental consulting company; and enjoyed photography, music festivals, and ballroom dancing.He is survived by his daughter, Kristin Doll (Tim) of Wildwood, MO; son, Grady Herlacher (Seana) of Norman, OK; brother, Tom Herlacher of Waterloo, IL; sister, Janet Herlacher of Duncan, OK; and granddaughters, Ella and Olive Doll.Services will be held at a later time, yet to be determined.