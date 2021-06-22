Menu
Martin Frank Herlacher
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
9761 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK
Martin Frank Herlacher

Martin Frank Herlacher, age 67, was born May 28, 1954 and died June 2, 2021. He served in the Navy during Vietnam as a Search and Rescue swimmer; received a Chemical Engineering degree from Oklahoma University; owned an environmental consulting company; and enjoyed photography, music festivals, and ballroom dancing.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristin Doll (Tim) of Wildwood, MO; son, Grady Herlacher (Seana) of Norman, OK; brother, Tom Herlacher of Waterloo, IL; sister, Janet Herlacher of Duncan, OK; and granddaughters, Ella and Olive Doll. 

Services will be held at a later time, yet to be determined.

Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great ballroom dancer.
marla adams
Friend
June 22, 2021
Great guy. Great ballroom dancer. I will miss him.
Marla Adams
Friend
June 22, 2021
