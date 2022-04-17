Marvene Greene
GREENE, Marvene was born on August 9, 1926 in Creek County, Oklahoma, and passed away in Tulsa, OK on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She graduated from Gypsy High School and married Gene Wright in New York City on June 1, 1944.
Marvene was a gifted athlete. Winning Senior Olympics basketball team of 1999, Marvene was also an avid tennis player, participating in competitive tennis leagues in Dallas and Tulsa. In addition to her athletic endeavors, Marvene traveled extensively, living in and visiting numerous countries including Kenya, Lebanon, Russia, Peru, and Egypt, among others. She enjoyed volunteering and giving back to others, serving as a member of the Peace Corps in St. Kitts and volunteering with Tulsa Head Start.
Marvene worked well into her 80's, most recently at the Tulsa Clock Shop. Friends and family remember Marvene for her infectious laugh, energetic and positive personality, and fun-loving nature.
Marvene is survived by her sister, Celeste Fiegner, two sons, Jim Wright and Jack Wright, Jack's financé, Sonya Munsell, and her grandchildren Jacqueline Wright, Jon Wright, and Jimmy Wright.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 17, 2022.