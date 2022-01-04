Marvin Parks
Marvin Parks passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:30 pm at St. Francis hospital in Tulsa. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a semi truck driver for over 30 years and had traveled all across the continental United States. He is survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Sandra Parks of Ramona, OK; their 2 children, Marlon Parks and his wife, Kim of Cleveland, OK and Marsha Sumner and her husband, Jerry of Ochelata, OK. He was the proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren, Jerri Dawn Sumner and her son, Noah of the home, Michael Sumner and his wife, Paige and their children, Tucker, Addison, and Ellie of Bartlesville, Myranda Bishop and her husband, Chance and their children, Nash and Foster of Dewey, Alisen Honeycutt and her son, Keagan of Tulsa, Daniel, Adam, Taylor, and Marlon Parks Jr. of Cleveland, OK. He loved to spend his time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his longtime girlfriend, Lisa; his sister, Mary Ann Tidwell; his brother, Billie Joe Parks; and both parents. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the American Legion in Ramona, OK on Thursday, January 6th, from 2 pm to 5 pm. His ornery sense of humor and entertaining stories will be greatly missed. www.stumpff.org
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 4, 2022.