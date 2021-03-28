Mary Jo Burris
With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Mary Jo Burris, 77, on March 22, 2021, after a brutal fight with cancer. Born on June 16, 1943 to Roy and Ruby Wilson, the Second of eight children. Mary worked her way through nursing school to become a Registered Nurse and go on to work thirty-five years in health care. She was preceded in death by husband, Johnny Burris; daughter, Kim; her Mother and Father; four Brothers and a Sister. She is survived by sons, Monty and Trey; her brother, Donny; sister, Ginger; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will by held 1:00pm, Saturday, April 10th, at Mary's longtime home. BBQ served after service. Just like Mary Jo would have wanted. serenitytulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.