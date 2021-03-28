Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jo Burris
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funerals and Crematory
4170 E. Admiral Place
Tulsa, OK
Mary Jo Burris

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Mary Jo Burris, 77, on March 22, 2021, after a brutal fight with cancer. Born on June 16, 1943 to Roy and Ruby Wilson, the Second of eight children. Mary worked her way through nursing school to become a Registered Nurse and go on to work thirty-five years in health care. She was preceded in death by husband, Johnny Burris; daughter, Kim; her Mother and Father; four Brothers and a Sister. She is survived by sons, Monty and Trey; her brother, Donny; sister, Ginger; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will by held 1:00pm, Saturday, April 10th, at Mary's longtime home. BBQ served after service. Just like Mary Jo would have wanted. serenitytulsa.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Mary's longtime home
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funerals and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I pray that God will comfort and carry you through this time of grieving...she will be greatly missed.
Virginia
March 28, 2021
Mary was always a beautiful and talented woman. During her Nursing years she helped save my dads life. Sending prayers to her family for comfort and healing with their loss.
Barbara
March 28, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss.she was a great lady and singer.she will be very missed in our kareoke world
Connie workman
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results