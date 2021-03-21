Mary Jo Armer Cobbs



3-30-32 to 1-14-21



Rest easy sweet, gentle Mary. This from the lips of a cousin who had lived with her for some time. Mary's life was one of giving, loving and caring for others; rich or poor, sane or not, hurting souls and many relatives.



Mary worked in the oil and gas industry her entire career in Oklahoma City; St. Louis; Charlotte, NC; Chicago and finally Tulsa, OK, where she had her own business, Energy Auditing Service. There she had good friends and a niece as employees. In Tulsa she married Jim Cobbs and they were married for 25 years until January 1, 2020, when he passed away. They were members of Harvard Avenue Church. Mary didn't have children but Jim had four grown boys, married with children. She resided at Eufaula Rehab and Nursing Home for the year 2020 to be near her sister in Eufaula.



She gave life all she had. Now our Lord is greeting her and I think, saying "well done my good and faithful servant".



Covid virus has taken too much from all of us; but it didn't get Mary. She passed with no diseases or infirmities.



She is survived by siblings, Betty Armer Cook and husband, George, Paul Armer and wife, Eva; and various cousins, nieces, nephews and four step-sons, Jim, David, Greg, and Val Cobbs and their families.



She was predeceased by husband, Jim Cobbs, and her parents; and brothers, Evert Armer and Don Armer.



Memorial will be at First Baptist Church, Coalgate, OK, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.