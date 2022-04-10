Mary Lou DillinghamMary Lou Dillingham, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of April 6, 2022, in Tulsa. She was born the daughter of J.B. and Aileen Marshal of Edmond, on May 18, 1940. Mary Lou attended school in Edmond and graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1958. She went on to attend Oklahoma State University, where she studied accounting. It was there she met her husband John L. Dillingham, of Bartlesville. Mary Lou and John married September 5, 1959, at the First Baptist Church in Edmond. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, her sister Ann Smith (Steve), daughter Jeri Saliba (Michael), her sons Mike (Michelle Matheny) and Bryan (Candace), and daughter in law Lesley. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and two great grandchildren, both due in August. Mary Lou is proceeded in death by her son David, whom she will be buried next to at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa.Visitation will be held at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel on Sunday, April 10, from 5-7 pm. Services will be held at Abiding Harvest Methodist Church on Monday, April 11, at 10 am. 918-291-3500