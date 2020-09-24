Menu
Mary E. Kent
DIED
September 19, 2020
Kent, Mary E., 89, Tulsa Community College librarian, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel - Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119
Sep
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Cathedral
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel - Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I worked with Mary at TCC. She was always helpful & had a personality that drew me to her. I loved her sense of humor & her frankness. I have some good memories of conversations we had. She was a Blessing to me. God Bless her Family & all who loved her.
Joyce Goodrum
September 24, 2020
We love you and will miss you dear friend.
Donna, Connie, Paula
September 23, 2020
I have fond memories of "Aunt Elena" from when I was a small child. She was always sweet and kind. I last saw her at Uncle John's funeral a few years ago. RIP "Aunt Elena".
Joy Elaine
September 23, 2020