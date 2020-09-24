I worked with Mary at TCC. She was always helpful & had a personality that drew me to her. I loved her sense of humor & her frankness. I have some good memories of conversations we had. She was a Blessing to me. God Bless her Family & all who loved her.
Joyce Goodrum
September 24, 2020
We love you and will miss you dear friend.
Donna, Connie, Paula
September 23, 2020
I have fond memories of "Aunt Elena" from when I was a small child. She was always sweet and kind. I last saw her at Uncle John's funeral a few years ago. RIP "Aunt Elena".