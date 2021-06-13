Menu
Mary Lee Evans
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Mary Lee Evans

Mary Lee Rogers passed from this life and into eternal life with our Lord on June 10, 2021 at the age of 88.

She was born Mary Lee Rogers to parents, William and Leah Rogers on August 28, 1932 in Tulsa, OK. She was a graduate of Will Rogers High School in 1950.

She met and Married Earl Evans and they had 3 daughters.

Mary Lee joined the Tulsa Garden Club in the '60s and discovered her love and talent for floral design. She opened her first flower shop, "Le'Vans Flowers" in 1964 and was off to a very successful 54 year career! Her talent did not go unnoticed as she was invited and worked on 4 Presidential Inauguration's, The Rededication of the Statue of Liberty, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and the Rose Bowl Parade. She worked her way to the top of AIFD American Institute of Floral Design and through this group she held officer positions, commentated, taught classes, and traveled extensively all over the world.

Mary Lee is survived by her 3 daughters, Teresa Vaughn of Santa Maria, CA, Pam Lemonds of Tulsa and Marsha Mathis (husband Bob) of Tulsa; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gay Brady and Billie Stafford (husband Delbert), both of Tulsa; and her longtime Best Friend, Frankie Shelton of Houston.

A memorial Service will be held at Floral Haven Chapel on Tuesday, June 15th, at 12:30pm. A Visitation will be held Monday, June 14th, 4-6pm.

Our family would like you to know in lieu of contributions........

Please call your local florist and send flowers to someone you love in Honor of Mary Lee Evans because

"Little things mean a lot"

Floralhaven.com

Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Floral Haven Visitation Suites
6500 S, Broken, OK
Jun
15
Service
12:30p.m.
Floral Haven Funeral Home
6500 S, Broken, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to read of your mom's passing. She lived a long life! I have fond memories of her, and Marsha, working at the shop. I continued to use her as my florist for years. She made my wedding bouquet on my limited budget and made it beautiful. She was a lot of fun from what I remember from way back. I know she will be missed. God's Blessings and Peace to Marsha and her sisters.
Jane Wilcox
School
June 18, 2021
Marsh sorry to hear about Aunt Mary. I always thought Aunt Mary was one of the prettiest women I ever saw. May God be with you and your family at this time. Love Darla
Carl and Darla (Rice)Arbaugh
Family
June 13, 2021
