Mary Lee EvansMary Lee Rogers passed from this life and into eternal life with our Lord on June 10, 2021 at the age of 88.She was born Mary Lee Rogers to parents, William and Leah Rogers on August 28, 1932 in Tulsa, OK. She was a graduate of Will Rogers High School in 1950.She met and Married Earl Evans and they had 3 daughters.Mary Lee joined the Tulsa Garden Club in the '60s and discovered her love and talent for floral design. She opened her first flower shop, "Le'Vans Flowers" in 1964 and was off to a very successful 54 year career! Her talent did not go unnoticed as she was invited and worked on 4 Presidential Inauguration's, The Rededication of the Statue of Liberty, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and the Rose Bowl Parade. She worked her way to the top of AIFD American Institute of Floral Design and through this group she held officer positions, commentated, taught classes, and traveled extensively all over the world.Mary Lee is survived by her 3 daughters, Teresa Vaughn of Santa Maria, CA, Pam Lemonds of Tulsa and Marsha Mathis (husband Bob) of Tulsa; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gay Brady and Billie Stafford (husband Delbert), both of Tulsa; and her longtime Best Friend, Frankie Shelton of Houston.A memorial Service will be held at Floral Haven Chapel on Tuesday, June 15th, at 12:30pm. A Visitation will be held Monday, June 14th, 4-6pm.Our family would like you to know in lieu of contributions........Please call your local florist and send flowers to someone you love in Honor of Mary Lee Evans because"Little things mean a lot"