Mary Ellen Gunby



Mary Ellen Gunby died peacefully on September 3, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born Mary Ellen Weigle on December 3, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she became quite the tennis dynamo by age 12. While attending Michigan State University, she continued her tennis career as co-captain of the undefeated women's tennis team for 4 years. Also at MSU she met and married her husband of 45 years, Phil, until his death in 2000. She loved family, friends, travel, tennis, gardening, cards, Sanibel Island, red wine, and the Chicago Cubs. Mary Ellen's spunky spirit, laughter, and love will be greatly missed by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A private family gathering to celebrate her life will occur in the near future. If you would like to honor her memory, please donate to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.