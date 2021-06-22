Mary Virginia Hemphill



Mary Virginia Hemphill, age 97, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021. Virginia was born in Parsons, Kansas, and lived there as a child. She and her parents later moved to Noel, Missouri, where they lived in a house built into the hillside. Her parents ran a restaurant and rented cottages to tourists who came to visit the Ozarks. She graduated from Noel High School and Joplin Junior College. After graduation, Virginia moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma and worked for Standard Oil as a secretary. She took the city bus to work or walked on warm days.



Her mother introduced her to "Junior" Hemphill, who worked at a store on the main street of Noel. They dated when she returned to Noel for visits with her family. Junior moved to Tulsa, and they married in 1950. They had many happy years entertaining friends. Virginia loved to cook, and friends loved her cooking. The family moved to Louisiana for six years, then returned to Tulsa in 1967. She went to work for Amoco Oil until retirement as an administrative assistant. During her many years at Amoco she enjoyed the company and friendship of co-workers, and taught the use of what would become email for employees. After retirement she traveled with friends and relatives to visit all the places in Europe and the US that she wanted to see. She attended Ascension Lutheran Church, and later, Fellowship Lutheran Church. She moved to University Village in 2015.



She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bennett and husband Gene; her granddaughters, Elena Bennett and Emilia Crosley and husband Zac, and her great-granddaughter, Zoe Katherine Crosley, all of Texas.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the staff of University Village and the nursing staff of Seasons Hospice for their ongoing and enduring care. Memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Lutheran Church or the Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park. Memorial service will be held at Fellowship Lutheran Church, 6727 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK 744133 at 10 AM on Friday, June 25.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 22, 2021.