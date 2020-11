Tulsa. Hendricks, Mary, 68. Business entrepreneur, Yogi. DiedSunday, October 25th. Family will host a gathering/time or remembrance for friends and family on Saturday November 7th from 1 pm - 4 pm at Schaudt's Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial Dr. Tulsa, OK. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 2, 2020.