Mary Jacquelyn "Jackie" Hinson



Mary Jacquelyn "Jackie" Hinson, 91, of Springdale, Arkansas passed away December 9, 2020. She was born January 15, 1929 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Theodore and Edna Mae (Hixson) Brucks.



Jackie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a long time member of the Asbury Methodist Church of Tulsa, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jackie started a job at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Little Rock where she made life-long friends. She enjoyed cross-stitch, crossword puzzles and being involved in the Meals on Wheels program and helping others.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Harley Dale Hinson; daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Mike Clegg, Dale and Tim Wright, and Kelly and Boyd Stiegman; grandchildren, Sam Clegg, Melanie Majkrzak, Jason Wright, Anna Dunn, Olivia Stiegman, and Quinn Stiegman; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Brucks; and sister, Teddy Mae Pulley.



Visitation will be held 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Pinecrest Funeral Home, 7401 Hwy 5 N, Alexander, Arkansas 72002. A graveside service will be held 10:30 am, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 7401 Hwy 5 N, Alexander, Arkansas 72002.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 12, 2020.