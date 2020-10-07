Mary Jean Schaeffer
Mary Jean Schaeffer passed away at her Tulsa residence on October 5, 2020. She was born October 21st, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Leo and Ardella (Rigg) Mundy. Mary Jean grew up in Coldwater and graduated from Coldwater High School in 1955. She worked for Federal Mogul in Coldwater as a bookkeeper. This is where she met, and later married Charles Earl Schaeffer, on October 15, 1960, in Freemont, Indiana. Together they shared 54 years of marriage until Charles' passing in 2015. She followed Charles during his military years, moving to Germany during the Berlin Conflict in 1961, and later moving to Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She and Charles moved to Tulsa in 1974. Mary Jean worked for Tulsa Public Schools for 20 years, mainly at Salk and Grissom Elementary. She retired as Cafeteria Manager in 1994.
She and Charles had a love for antique cars and were members of the Antique Automobile Club of America, which she continued to be a part of after Charles passed, attending their meetings and her favorite: the monthly Ladies Luncheon. Mary Jean loved doing something with her hands. She spent hours enjoying her crafts of sewing, quilting, baking, her unique love of giraffes, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary Jean loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them every chance she had. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Schaeffer, and his wife, Sandra; daughter, Judith Carroll, and her husband, Tommy; five grandchildren, Nikki, Ashley, Thomas, Ryan, and Emily; and three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Aubree, and Madilyn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be directed to: Saint Francis Hospice; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements have been made with Schaudt Funeral Service in Tulsa.
A visitation with family celebrating Mary Jean's life is scheduled from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Schaudt Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145; Tel: 918.523.5757. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
