Mary Lambie Jackson Leonard
Mary's family shared her precious moments leading to her home in Heaven on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Orange County, CA.
Mary was smart, positive, adventurous, interesting, industrious, and vivacious. She was a Valiant Child of God who led her family and others to know Jesus for themselves, a legacy that lives on.
Born on September 23, 1933, Mary was raised in Elmhurst/suburban Chicago, the fifth child of eight, the middle daughter of three, of parents Horace Henderson Lambie and Florence Regina Sanschagrin Lambie.
Mary graduated Immaculate Conception School and attended Northwestern University. Mary became a Registered Nurse, earning certification in Orthopedic Nursing shortly before retiring in her early 80s.
Mary wed James Douglas Jackson, M.D. on June 11, 1955. After being stationed in Wiesbaden with the Army, Mary and Douglas lived in L.A., Illinois, and then Tulsa. Mary was widowed in 1981, and later married Edward Lantz Leonard who joined her in camping expeditions and moving to California to be near her growing family.
Anticipating reunion: daughter, Jill Jackson; granddaughter, Joy Jackson; daughter, Jenny Jackson Hopkins; son-in-law, Jack Hopkins; grandchildren, Heather Hopkins and Jake Hopkins; and sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) and Margaret (Midge).
Remains will be interred alongside the graves of James Douglas Jackson, M.D. and their son, James Douglas Jackson, Jr., in Victoria, Texas.
In place of sending flowers, please share our love for the legacy of Shepherd's Fold Ranch in Avant, OK. https://www.pacificcremationservices.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.