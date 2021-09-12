Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lambie Leonard
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Mary Lambie Jackson Leonard

Mary's family shared her precious moments leading to her home in Heaven on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Orange County, CA.

Mary was smart, positive, adventurous, interesting, industrious, and vivacious. She was a Valiant Child of God who led her family and others to know Jesus for themselves, a legacy that lives on.

Born on September 23, 1933, Mary was raised in Elmhurst/suburban Chicago, the fifth child of eight, the middle daughter of three, of parents Horace Henderson Lambie and Florence Regina Sanschagrin Lambie.

Mary graduated Immaculate Conception School and attended Northwestern University. Mary became a Registered Nurse, earning certification in Orthopedic Nursing shortly before retiring in her early 80s.

Mary wed James Douglas Jackson, M.D. on June 11, 1955. After being stationed in Wiesbaden with the Army, Mary and Douglas lived in L.A., Illinois, and then Tulsa. Mary was widowed in 1981, and later married Edward Lantz Leonard who joined her in camping expeditions and moving to California to be near her growing family.

Anticipating reunion: daughter, Jill Jackson; granddaughter, Joy Jackson; daughter, Jenny Jackson Hopkins; son-in-law, Jack Hopkins; grandchildren, Heather Hopkins and Jake Hopkins; and sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) and Margaret (Midge).

Remains will be interred alongside the graves of James Douglas Jackson, M.D. and their son, James Douglas Jackson, Jr., in Victoria, Texas.

In place of sending flowers, please share our love for the legacy of Shepherd's Fold Ranch in Avant, OK. https://www.pacificcremationservices.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.