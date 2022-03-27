Mary Alice Mancini



On April 25, 1932, a blonde, blue-eyed baby girl was born to Victor and Florence Melton of Topeka, Kansas. When Mary Alice turned six years old, the family moved to Miltonvale, Kansas where Mary Alice attended the Manning School, a one room school located on the land that her father, Victor, farmed. Mary Alice, having been such a proficient reader and good student, completed her eight year elementary education in seven years. After graduating from the Manning School, Mary Alice attended Miltonvale Rural High School where she graduated with the class of 1949.



While in high school, Mary Alice continued what would become her life-long love of music by participating in the marching band, cantata, and glee club. She played the saxophone as well as the piano which she began at age five. Mary Alice was active in many other high school activities such as student council, cheerleading, and Future Homemakers of America; her involvement at such a young age was an indicator of the lifelong commitment she would make to volunteerism, participation in organizations, her career, and as a homemaker for her family.



During her senior year of high school, Mary Alice began employment at Citizens State Bank in Miltonvale and eventually married Carman Rauch with whom she would have six children: Brad, Viki Lyn, Patrick, Mark, Kimberlee and Craig. After Craig's birth, the family moved to the Kansas City area where Mary Alice proceeded to build a career and raise her family after her divorce from Carman. Her banking career which began at Citizens State Bank in Miltonvale expanded in Kansas City where she served in various capacities at Rosedale, Westport, and City National banks.



In 1970, Mary Alice moved the family to Yukon, Oklahoma, when she began employment with Rockwell International. At Rockwell International, Mary Alice eventually became an accounts executive which required her to travel throughout the United States and Mexico. It was on one of these business trips that Mary Alice met Lawrence Mancini. Mary Alice and Lawrence married in Lincoln Park, NJ on Feb. 27, 1988 where they made their home until they retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, where Mary Alice worked at Ponte Vedra Beach Bank. While living in the New York City metropolitan area, Mary Alice worked for several prestigious firms, including MONY, Arthur Young, and General Mills. Her focus was always finance and business law. After retirement, Mary and Larry lived many years in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and eventually moved to Tulsa, OK, to be near children and grandchildren.



After retirement, Mary Alice was active in the choir at Christ Church of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, PEO, and St. Barbara's Guild at St. John's Episcopal in Tulsa, OK. She was an excellent cook and homemaker her entire life and her family always came first. She was a single mother holding down a career while successfully raising five children on her own in a time when it wasn't easy for women to advance in the workplace. Her children fondly remember that in addition to working all day, there was always a hot breakfast before school, ironed sheets on the bed, and a home cooked meal for dinner.



Mary Alice passed away on March 19, 2022, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren in Tulsa, OK. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Robert and Frank Melton, three children, Brad, Viki Lyn and Patrick, and one granddaughter, Angela Rene Rauch. She is survived by her husband, Larry Mancini, her sons Mark Rauch (Dennis Creedon) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Craig Rauch (Greg Byers) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and her daughter, Kim Rauch Knapp (Steve Knapp) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as her stepchildren Lawrence Mancini, Jr., Vivian Stevens, and Francine Mancini. Additionally, she will be remembered and missed by her 10 grandchildren (Levi Rauch, Sara Heermann, Cody Rauch, Austin Rauch, Alex Rauch, Katie Dupre, Brett Knapp, Joshua Rauch, Hannah Short, and Tabitha Rauch), two step-grandchildren (Nina Cast and Nathan Stevens), her 12 great grandchildren , and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Her children will always remember her as the young, blonde mother who took flying lessons, would wake them up early on a fall Saturday morning to go to the woods to cook breakfast over a campfire, was a Cub Scout den mother, never missed a school honor or performance, made the best paella and biscotti you ever tasted, and gave them more than enough love for two parents. Whatever you called her: Mary Alice, Mary, Mernie, Mom, Grandma, or Gigi, she was the rock of this family and her impact will be felt for generations to come. Her wish was to be cremated and inurned with her husband, Larry, at Ft. Gibson, OK, National Cemetery in a private, family graveside service, followed by a picnic which she planned. Remember her spirit and goodwill by making donations to P.E.O. Educational Funds, St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Miltonvale, KS, or any charity regarding children or veterans.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 27, 2022.